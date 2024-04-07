Karimnagar: Soil-laden tipper overturns, three die

KARIMNAGAR: Three persons of a family died when a soil-laden tipper overturned and fell on a two-wheeler on which the deceased were travelling to Bornapalli on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ganta Varsha (15), Ganta Vijay (17), both siblings, and Ganta Sindhu (18). They went to attend the Peddamma jatara held in Bornapalli, and died in the accident while returning home.

According to sources, as the trio observed an overspeeding tipper coming from behind, they stopped by the roadside for it to pass. However, the tipper overturned on them resulting in the death of two people while the other succumbed while undergoing treatment in the Huzurabad hospital.

Locals said that the trio were removed from the soil with the help of a JCB.

The police have launched a hunt for the driver who fled the scene and a case has been registered.

Learning about the incident, Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy, rushed to the village and consoled the family members. He demanded that the government pay ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and action against the tipper driver.