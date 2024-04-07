Kishan challenges Gandhi for open debate

HYDERABAD: After Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting here on Saturday, Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy said that Gandhi should be willing for a debate if the Congress leader has the guts and courage to keep his promises to Telangana. Addressing the media in the city, he claimed that the declarations and guarantees given by the grand old party have gone nowhere.

The BJP state chief said that the unemployed youth in the state have not received a monthly allowance of Rs 4,000 as promised. The union minister asked, “What happened to the loan waiver that was promised to the farmers?”

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress leader, who cannot implement these promises in Telangana, is talking about the upliftment of the country.

Referring to Gandhi’s statement that the people of the country have fallen into poverty after Narendra Modi came to power, the Union Minister said that he is speaking without understanding.

Kishan said that while the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy during the UPA regime was Rs 1,350, it was raised to Rs 2,200 by the Modi-led government.

Kishan alleged that the Congress is the reason why the BCs are less among the country’s top officials. Asserting that the Congress never thought about the BC community, it was BJP who made a person from the community the Prime Minister.