No end to woes of Mallannasagar oustees

SIDDIPET: The oustees of Mallannasagar project and the beneficiaries of double-bedroom houses continue to face a plethora of problems even after the change of guard in the state.

Three-and-a-half years ago, the government evacuated the people of 14 villages that faced submersion under the 50 tmcft Mallannasagar project, spread across Dubbak-Gajwel Assembly segments. Before acquiring lands, the officials and people’s representative promised the oustees that they would build a village in another place for them and provide all facilities before asking them to vacate.

However, the government wanted to divert Godavari waters to Mallannasagar reservoir in 2022 itself and forced them to evacuate the village. The officials promised them that till such time the construction of the rehabilitation village was not over, they would be paid a rent of Rs 3,000 per month and then construct double-bedroom houses or allot vacant land to them.

However, the officials shifted them to 2BHKs built for the poor at Mutrajupalli in Gajwel mandal as a temporary arrangement. On February 24, 2022, the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the project and promised to release Rs 100 crore to pay compensation due to the oustees. But that promise has not been fulfilled till now.