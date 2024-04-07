Phone-tapping case: Two constables deployed for Munugode byelection brought in for questioning

HYDERABAD: In the phone-tapping case, authorities have brought in two constables, who were a part of former DSP and arrested officer D Praneeth Rao’s team in the SIB. They were deployed for poll duties in the Munugode byelection, which has led to investigators looking into their potential involvement in election-related raids and cash seizures.

The interrogation of two constables could shed light on the role of SIB in the polls. Meanwhile, the week-long interrogation of former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao hit an obstacle after he was reported to be sick on Friday. After he received medical care, the authorities resumed the questioning on Saturday. Sources said the authorities believe that if Radha Kishan cooperates, they will be able to ascertain the extent of the alleged scandal and the people involved.

The sources said the information received from Radha Kishan Rao provides more details about the potential election tampering angle, the connection between the suspects and the role of the recovered hard drives.