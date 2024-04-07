Ramalayam devotees delighted as bridge across Godavari to open on Apr 17

KHAMMAM: Devotees of Lord Rama rejoiced as the government announced the long-awaited opening of the second bridge on the Godavari in Bhadrachalam on April 17.

In a race against time, officials have started to accelerate construction efforts, aiming to have the bridge ready for vehicular traffic on the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswara Rao, has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to expedite the project, ensuring completion at the earliest.

The construction of this bridge, sanctioned with a budget of Rs 100 crore by the Union government, commenced in 2015.

With the existing bridge unable to handle the influx of pilgrims during major temple events like the kalyanam and pattabhishekam, the new bridge promises improved connectivity and convenience for devotees.