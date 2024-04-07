Telangana: 30 BRS MLAs bound for Congress, hints Uttam

HYDERABAD: Giving the impression that a total of 30 of the 39 BRS MLAs will join the Congress in a matter of days, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday said that the number of pink party MLAs would plummet to nine in the next few days, and zero in the near future.

He made these remarks to emphasise that the people of Telangana don’t have faith in BRS. Uttam also said that the BRS wouldn’t even win a single seat out of thee 17 LS segments in the coming elections.

Addressing a press conference along with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Jupally Krishna Rao at the Gandhi Bhavan here, Uttam strongly condemned the Leader of the Opposition using “filthy, foul and unparliamentary language” against Congress leaders during a press meet in Sircilla.

When asked whether his phone too was tapped, Uttam said that his phone was 100% tapped, and hacked beyond a doubt as he got an alert from Apple Inc. He said that perhaps it might not be in the interest of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao, or former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao to reveal who asked them to tap phones. In any case, this would be revealed by the investigation and the law would take its own course, the minister said.