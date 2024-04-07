Telangana: After 7 long years, teacher shines on world stage

HYDERABAD: After seven years of perseverance, it’s a moment of celebration for 40-year old Syed Irshad Ali, a post graduate teacher from Model School and Government Junior College in Pegadapally village of Jagtial district, to have attended the Fulbright Teaching Excellence and Achievement (FTEA) programme at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, US.

Headed by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, US Department of State, the six-week FTEA programme opens doors for secondary school educators to partake in developmental initiatives at prestigious US universities.

Irshad was one of only two teachers chosen from Telangana and one of the seven teachers handpicked from across the country for the 2024 programme. Irshad was selected after attending national-level interviews and attempting the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language), scoring 61.

Irshad was aspiring and attempting to be a part of the programme for the past seven years and his efforts finally paid off when he was selected to attend the programme, where teachers from 19 other countries were also a part of the cohort.

Speaking to TNIE, Irshad said, “The six-week programme has been a one-of-its-kind experience which gave me an exposure to different cultures and people from various parts of the world. Besides exchanging teaching techniques and knowledge-sharing, the programme expanded my approach and gave me exposure to challenges faced by teachers in different countries, some of which were similar to what we face here in India, while others were extremes, which helped me understand the progress made by India in infrastructure, as well as the areas where we need to improve”.