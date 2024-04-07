Telangana: Disaster response dept creates awareness on fire safety precautions

HYDERABAD: Amidst rising mercury levels, the state has been witnessing a surge in serious fires in industries, storage godowns and commercial outlets this year. Stressing on the importance of fire safety precautions, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services pointed out that fire accidents can be prevented if proper fire safety precautions are followed.

To create more awareness about fire safety and evacuation, the department has started conducting fire safety awareness programmes every Friday in public domains.

These awareness programmes started on March 22, aimed at educating people on how to manage fire accidents during summer season. In less than two weeks, the department has conducted 106 programmes across the state.

The department is also planning to conduct upskilling seminars or workshops for the firefighters to enrich their knowledge on fire prevention, life safety and fire protection skills.

Besides these programmes, the fire department has also cracked down on 80 buildings that had Occupancy No Objection Certificates but had deficits in fire protection systems. In case of any fire emergency or disaster, the public can contact 101.

Preventive measures