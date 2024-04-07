Telangana: Power bill collectors demand minimum wages

HYDERABAD: As many as 650 electricity board revenue cashiers, popularly known as bill collectors, staged a protest at Dharna Chowk on Saturday, urging the government to recruit them as skilled workers in the Electricity Revenue Office (ERO) and Divisional Engineer (DE) offices. This will also provide them job security and minimum wage on par with GO 11.

The workers claimed that they are suffering a huge salary loss ever since the launch of the Gruha Jyothi scheme, under which the state government provides free power up to 200 units to all households.

Kolagani Ramesh, a bill collector from Bhadradri Kothagudem, told TNIE, “Before the implementation of the scheme, a worker used to clear at least 200–300 bills per day. But now the numbers have come down to 30–40 bills per day. Earlier, we used to make between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000, but now we earn a meagre Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500.”

On each bill, the cashiers get paid Rs 2.51 from the management. “The contractor (middle person) also takes their commission both from us as well as from the management. If we raise an objection, they threaten to get us fired from the job,” Ramesh lamented, adding that the government should ensure salaries as per the Minimum Wages Act.