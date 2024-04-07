Temperatures soar above 44°C in TG, light rain likely from today

HYDERABAD: Amidst the heatwave that has gripped the state over the week, temperatures soared to 44 degree Celsius on Saturday.

According to reports from the Telangana Development and Planning Society, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nalgonda at 44.5 degree Celsius.

All 33 districts in the state recorded the highest maximum temperatures ranging from 41-450C. In the city, the highest temperature at 41.9 degree Celsius was recorded in Moosapet.

The IMD on Saturday said that light to moderate rains and thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places in the state from April 7 to April 10, bringing some respite from soaring temperatures.

However, heatwave conditions will continue to prevail at isolated pockets of Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal for the next two days.

In the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience partly cloudy sky and the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 40 degree and 26 degree respectively, with surface winds around 6–10 kmph.