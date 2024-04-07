UoH, AnSI to study gut microbiome of particularly vulnerable tribal groups

HYDERABAD: The Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) signed a MoU to team up for a collaboration on a groundbreaking national project titled ‘Gut microbial genomic study among the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) of India’.

The MoU was signed by Devesh Nigam, registrar of the UoH and Prof B V Sharma, director of AnSI.

The MoU marks a significant step forward in advancing knowledge within the realm of human gut microbial DNA analysis. With this, AnSI aims to do an in-depth study of microbial genetics within the tribal communities, while the UoH will provide the computational biology tools and expertise for the research project.

The partnership will generate comprehensive profiles of population-specific gut microbiomes profile and probe into the repercussions of dietary variations and biomedical interventions on microbial diversity. It is also a significant leap in deepening the understanding between human-environment relationships and the profound implications for the health and well-being of PVTGs dispersed across the country.