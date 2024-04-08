BJP’s mega campaign in TG to feature Modi & Shah

HYDERABAD: Eyeing the maximum number of seats from Telangana in the Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning massive election campaigns in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior saffron party leaders are expected to visit the state from April 13, a month before Telangana goes for polls.
A comprehensive road map is being drafted for BJP’s campaign in the state. Party sources said the state leadership is preparing a 30-day action plan for the electioneering. It will include day-wise activities from April 13 to May 13, when polling is scheduled to be held in Telangana.
The state unit of the BJP has sent the campaign schedule proposal to the top leaders in the central unit.
As per the sources, Modi and Shah are likely to address at least 15 public meetings across the state. Wherever the party is weak, even though the candidate is considered to be strong, the saffron party is preparing a special campaign plan, they added.
Meanwhile, political analysts have observed that as of now, BJP candidates are leading the election campaign, ahead of their counterparts in the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
Special focus on social media
The party is also placing a special focus on social media campaigns. The BJP believes that the Congress and the BRS are strong in this space across the state.
A daily social media plan is also being drafted by the party leadership to reach out to voters.
Targeting BRS & Congress
In the meantime, the saffron party is also chalking out a poll strategy to gain the maximum number of seats in Telangana. The sources said BJP leaders would “expose the misdeeds” of the BRS, which they allegedly committed in the last 10 years.
Saffron party leaders are regularly making remarks on the phone-tapping case, which reportedly took place during the tenure of the pink party. The BJP is likely to use this issue to gain leverage in the elections.
It may also attempt to corner the Congress and show that the current state government in Telangana has failed to implement the six guarantees, which were promised in the run-up to the Assembly elections.