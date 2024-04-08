BRS will support Congress if it fulfils assurances: Vemula

NIZAMABAD: BRS MLA and former minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decides to fulfil the assurances given to the people, the BRS is ready to support the government. The MLA was addressing a party meeting in Morthad village in the Balkonda Assembly segment on Sunday, where BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan was in attendance.

Vemula said that Revanth had made several assurances to the people during the Assembly elections. However, after coming to power, the chief minister has been unwilling to implement key assurances concerning the farmers’ community, he said. The MLA highlighted that the government has failed to implement promises such as purchasing paddy with a Rs 500 bonus per quintal, a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver scheme, and compensation for crop damage.

He criticised the government for using the Moral Code of Conduct as an excuse to postpone these assurances and manipulate farmers to secure their votes. He said that the BRS will write a letter to the ECI, urging them to exempt the Congress government from the MCC in order for it to fulfil the promises made to the people.