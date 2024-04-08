Cantonment bypoll: BRS to field Sayanna’s second daughter

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to field former MLA late G Sayanna’s younger daughter Niveditha in the Cantonment byelection. Sitting MLA and Sayanna’s daughter Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on Outer Ring Road two months ago necessitating byelection to the Cantonment seat. The BRS chief took the decision after conducting a meeting with party Secunderabad Cantonment leaders at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Sunday.

KCR finalised the candidature of Niveditha after eliciting the opinion of the local leaders. Former Mineral Development Corporation chairman Manne Krishank also expected the ticket, but the BRS supremo wanted to give the ticket to Sayanna’s second daughter.

KCR is determined to ensure the victory of his party candidate Niveditha as the Cantonment is BRS’ forte. After Sayanna’s death, KCR fielded his daughter Lasya Nanditha. Voters in the constituency showed their loyalty to Sayanna family and elected Lasya. However, her untimely death in a road accident again created vacuum in the constituency.

The BRS is following the policy of allocating ticket to an heir of a deceased legislator. When Dubbak MLA Solipeta Ramlinga Reddy passed away, KCR fielded his wife Sujatha Reddy. In Nagarjunasagar by-poll, when party MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died, his son Nomula Bhagath got the ticket. On other hand, the Congress has given the ticket to Narayanan Sri Ganesh who contested on behalf of the BJP in the last Assembly elections. The BJP is yet to finalise its candidate.