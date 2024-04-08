Cops to levy Rs 1,000 fine for parking vehicles on Durgam Cheruvu bridge

HYDERABAD: A day after a youth was killed while taking selfies in a hit-and-run accident on the busy Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Madhapur police have decided to levy a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who park their vehicles on the stretch, either for sightseeing or clicking photographs.

Inspector G Mallesh of Madhapur police station said, “The fine amount has been in effect for a long time, but it was resumed on Sunday. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on anyone found parking their vehicle on the bridge or engaging in the act of taking selfies.”

“The designated parking area is in front of ITC Kohenur. After parking the vehicle there, people can take a stroll for sightseeing and clicking photographs. However, commuters are misusing the space by occupying the road to click photographs, leading to traffic congestion,” he added.

The police will use the eight CCTV cameras placed across the length of the bridge and deploy two patrol vehicles to ensure constant vigil and prompt response in case of any untoward incidents. Pointing to a recent hit-and-run case, Mallesh said a patrol vehicle reached the spot in two minutes and shifted the victim to a hospital.

Meanwhile, it was found that the vehicle involved in the Saturday hit-and-run case was previously owned by BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and is currently registered under the name of one Venkat Reddy. Madhapur police have arrested the accused Naveen, 25, who has since been remanded to judicial custody.