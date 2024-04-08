Cyberabad: Youth held, 32 kg ganja seized from his possession

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Cyberabad SOT (Madhapur) on Sunday apprehended a 28-year-old man and seized 32 kg of ganja with an estimated worth of Rs 10 lakh from his possession.

The accused, identified as Banoth Laxman, is a mason and a native of Sangareddy’s Patancheruvu, the police said.

Laxman allegedly purchased the drugs from Andhra Pradesh and was planning to sell it in Hyderabad.

Acting on credible information, the SOT apprehended him near the Kollur toll gate and seized the drugs. According to the SOT officials, Laxman was in possession of 16 packets of ganja; each packet weighing about 2 kg. “The entire seizure is estimated to be worth around Rs 10.50 lakh,” said DCP SOT Srinivas.

The Kollur police have registered a case of NDPS Act against him. Further investigation is underway.