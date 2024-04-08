Jangaon: Girl kills self on railway track after failing in 12th

JANGAON: A 20-year-old girl, Sony, died by suicide on the railway track between Ragunathpally and Yeswanthapur Station under the Jangaon Government Railway Police (GRP) limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as M Sony, a resident of Ashwaraopalle village in Raghunathpalli Mandal of Jangaon district.

According to sources, locals found scattered body parts on the railway track and promptly informed the police. The police rushed to the spot and informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Jangaon, who later recovered the body.

According to the Jangaon GRP, Head Constable R Ramana Murphy, Sony was a second-year degree student at a private college. Knowing that she failed in her exams, she went into depression and reportedly ended her life by stepping in front of a moving train.

The body was shifted to the Jangaon Government Area Hospital mortuary for a postmortem. Later, the body was handed over to her family members. A case has been registered and investigation is on.