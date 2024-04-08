Khammam: Braving heat, candidates hit campaign trail

KHAMMAM: Unperturbed by the rising temperatures, the candidates and their supporters are campaigning vigorously in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Carrying extra clothes and beverages, not of hot variety but the soft ones like fruit juice, the candidates of BJP and BRS have hit the campaign trail travelling extensively and interacting with the voters across this segment.

Though the mercury has been rising above 42 degree Celsius in recent days forcing the people to stay indoors, BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao and his BRS counterpart Nama Nageswara Rao have been reaching out to voters in every nook and corner of the Khammam constituency.

Tiring trips

While travelling from one village to another, they are not only gulping down several soft drinks to bear the heat but are also seen changing clothes to stay fresh.

At several villages, instead of carrying out door-to-door campaigns, they are conducting street corner meetings to address small gatherings and trying to convince them to vote for them in the elections.

“The polls are round the corner. Time is less and constituency is big. We shouldn’t be bothered about heat. We have to cover the entire constituency and visit as many towns and villages as possible to interact with the people,” says BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao.