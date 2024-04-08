KTR accuses Congress of double standards after Tellam’s jump

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress of double standards, BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday slamming the party and its former president Rahul Gandhi.

Soon after Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao of the BRS joined the Congress, Rama Rao said, “This is the hypocrisy of a party called Congress. On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi waxed eloquent about party defections and amendments to the 10th Schedule for automatic disqualification. On Sunday, his party shamelessly poached one BRS MLA. When you don’t mean it, why this nautanki and drama, Rahul ji?”

He pointed out that the 13th chapter of the Congress manifesto states, “Protection of the Constitution”, which means that a legislator would be immediately disqualified if they win from one party and join another.

Referring to Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, the BRS working president said a BRS MLA was given an MP ticket by the Congress. “What is the difference between the BJP and the Congress,” Rama Rao questioned.