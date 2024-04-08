Mahabubabad: Debt-ridden ryot succumbs a day after taking pesticide

MAHABUBABAD: A 43-year-old farmer who had consumed pesticide at his residence in Narsimhulapet mandal of on Friday, died while undergoing treatment at the Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital on Sunday morning.

Narsimhulapet police said that the farmer, Srinu, had cultivated chilli and paddy crops on three acres of agricultural land.

However, due to crop losses, he incurred substantial debts, including those borrowed from private financiers. Subsequently, he became worried about repayment and was distressed.

Cops said that the increased burden of debts might have led Srinu to take the extreme step.

Narsimhulapet Sub-Inspector (SI) G Satish Kumar informed that the victim’s family members had filed a written complaint alleging that due to financial and personal issues, Srinu killed himself. Based on their complaint, a case has been registered under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and a post mortem examination was conducted at the government area hospital, the SI added.