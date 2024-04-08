Miscreants set fire to forest in Mulugu district

MULUGU: A fire broke out across thousands of hectares of a forest in Mulugu district on Sunday after miscreants allegedly set the forest on fire in order to foster growth of Tendu leaves and Madhuca longifolia (used for making of arrack) in the forest area. In the recent past, thousands of acres of Wazeedu-Venkatapuram forest was set on fire by unknown miscreants.

Knowing of this, the sector officers concerned rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the fire. Additionally, response teams were deployed to control the fire. These teams used air blowers to control the fire.

Speaking to the media, Wazeedu Forest Range Officer (FRO) B Chandramouli admitted that for the past month, miscreants have been burning the forest for their own needs. Around 90,000 hectares of forest land has been identified in this regard. We suspect that local cowherds and pedestrians have intentionally set the forest ablaze, the FRO said.

“We have made additional arrangements to prevent further such incidents. Forest beat and section officers are also trying to minimise losses if fires occur. We are also creating awareness and cautioning the tribals and non-tribals to not damage the forest,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mulugu District Forest Officer (DFO) Rahul Jadhav said, “We are preparing a report about the burning of the forest and submitting it to the government.”