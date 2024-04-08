Telangana: BRS loses third MLA as Venkata Rao joins Congress

HYDERABAD: A day after making an appearance at the Congress’ Jana Jatara Sabha, during which senior party leader Rahul Gandhi strongly advocated for amending the 10th Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection related provisions), BRS MLA Tellam Venkata Rao on Sunday joined the grand old party in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Venkata Rao is the third pink party MLA to join the Congress.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy draped a shawl and welcomed the Bhadrachalam MLA and his followers. Soon after the Assembly elections, Venkata Rao had called on the chief minister on the pretext of constituency development.

Earlier, BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari had also shifted to the grand old party.

It must be noted that the Congress, in its manifesto released on Saturday, said, “We promise to amend the 10th Schedule of the Constitution and make defection (leaving the original party on which the MLA or MP was elected) an automatic disqualification of the membership in the Assembly or Parliament.”

Meanwhile, the Congress is fielding Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, elected on a BRS ticket, from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment. On the other hand, it has also announced a ticket for Kadiyam Kavya, the daughter of Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, who also won on a BRS ticket.