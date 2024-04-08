Telangana govt mulls volunteer system?

HYDERABAD: The Congress is contemplating a significant organisational shift by converting its booth-level committees, which are active in the Lok Sabha elections, into Indiramma committees after the polls. This move, as indicated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the party’s LS poll preparatory meeting on the Secunderabad segment here on Sunday, aims to utilise these committees like the volunteer system that was introduced by the government in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

According to the sources, the CM exuded confidence of winning the Secunderabad segment based on his survey reports. He told the local leaders to be united and fight the election collectively. He reportedly told them that unless they do something wrong, the party is sure to secured the seat. Revanth also suggested to constitute booth-level committees comprising five to 10 members, and to effectively reach out to each household. The CM directed the party leaders to complete the constitution of booth-level committees by the time of filing nominations and hold meetings. The meeting was attended by Danam Nagender,

Md Azharuddin, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Feroz Khan, Adam Santhosh, Srujan and Kota Neelima. Later in the day, the CM also held a election preparatory meeting on Warangal segment.