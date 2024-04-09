Express Dialogues | Like KCR, Revanth too undermining democracy: Eatala

Likening Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to his predecessor KCR, BJP Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender says the Congress’ plan to engineer defections will come back to haunt it. On the phone-tapping scandal that has rocked the state, he says his phone too was tapped and believes that the Congress government will face the same fate as BRS if it adopts the methods of KCR. The former minister also said that Revanth, much like KCR, is trying to weaken the Opposition by inducting BRS and BJP leaders into the Congress fold. The BJP nominee said the people will vote for the ‘lotus’ symbol after witnessing positive change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Excerpts from the interview

You are doing many roadshows and PM Modi also participated in one of them in Malkajgiri. You are contesting from a segment which was represented by Revanth until the Assembly polls. How is your campaign going on?

Revanth has no connection at all with Malkajgiri. After he had lost from Kodangal in the 2018 Assembly elections, he gave a call to keep democracy in balance. People in the segment reacted positively and elected him in the 2019 General Elections. After winning, he never once visited the constituency. He doesn’t have any connection with Malkajgiri. He neither did anything for the constituency nor has he ever cared for it. People also never had any feeling that Revanth was their MP. During my campaigning, they were saying how Revanth did not care for them and urged me to stand with them. In fact, they have known me for 20 years since the Telangana movement. As finance minister, I interacted with them. My rapport with them became strengthened further during the Covid period when I was the health minister. Wherever I go, people remember the services that I had rendered and the courage that I instilled in them.

The BRS candidate is projecting you as a non-local in Malkajgiri. What do you have to say to this?

Does the BRS candidate (Ragidi Laxma Reddy) ever have any connection with the constituency? He has never fought on public issues. It is unbecoming of a candidate to have such a cheap opinion that politics is all about money. During the Telangana movement, after districts, Malkajgiri saw most agitations. As a minister, I served the entire state and did not confine myself to a single constituency. The perception that I am a non-local is wrong. Some people are doing false propaganda. From Adilabad to Alampur and from Bhadrachalam to Tandur, everyone sees me as their leader. Ask them (those making non-local remarks) to come to any chowrasta. They can see every passerby recognising me.