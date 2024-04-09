Hyderabad: Rising mercury, humidity levels can up heat-induced illnesses, say docs

HYDERABAD: With the city sizzling under the hot sun for well over two weeks now, doctors reported that the instances of heat-induced illnesses are on the rise and that those exposed to sources of external heat, including the sun, for long periods of time were suffering from heat exhaustion.

High fever, dehydration, extreme fatigue, nausea, heat cramps, giddiness, excess sweating, low blood pressure were the common symptoms observed in the patients affected with heat exhaustion.

Doctors said that long duration of exposure to the environmental heat, especially while travelling, was one of the major causes of heat-induced illnesses. With the ongoing summer vacations and the festival season, doctors raised caution for the enthusiastic travellers.

Dr Rahul Agrawal, HoD, internal medicine and infectious diseases specialist in a leading private hospital, told TNIE, “We are seeing around two to five patients of heat exhaustion every day, for more than a week now. Most of these patients have fever, dehydration and extreme fatigue. While a few patients are being treated through the outpatient department, others are being hospitalised and given IV fluids. Most of them are being discharged in a day or two. We are yet to see any cases of severe sunstroke, but heat exhaustion has definitely been experienced by many people.” However, a change in the weather and the increased levels of humidity were a bigger concern in the days ahead, he added.

Dr Shiva Raju K, head of Medicine Department at KIMS, said, “An increase in humidity causes more dehydration and heat exhaustion compared to hot, dry weather as humidity affects the sweat glands. The change in the temperatures and the sultriness will definitely be a major reason for dehydration in the coming days. We have to exercise extreme caution for another two months as the summers are going to get extreme in the coming weeks.”

Doctors also said that people with kidney, liver or heart diseases as well as those on antipsychotic medication or those involved in recreational drugs were at a very high risk of severe sunstrokes.

The doctors said carrying water bottles, ensuring adequate hydration and avoiding exposure to the sun during the peak hours of the day are essential to prevent heat-related illnesses.