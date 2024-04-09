Regularise stipends for junior doctors: T-JUDA

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) submitted a representation to the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr N Vani to address the issues related to pending stipends for the junior doctors working in government medical colleges across the state.

In a letter written addressed to the DME, the T-JUDA demanded the regularisation of the stipends and release of the pending stipends for the month of February. The group also demanded the implementation of a green channel to regularise the stipend.

The T-JUDA also raised concerns regarding the security of doctors in the light of recent attacks on doctors in the government hospitals and medical colleges and said that measures must be taken to avoid any future incidents.

The association said that hostel facilities in government medical colleges and hospitals was inadequate and stressed that there was a need to develop new hostels in various GMCs across the state.

Regularising hostel fees and a new building for the Osmania General Hospital were some of the other issues that the junior doctors association sought concrete actions for.