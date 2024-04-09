Telangana: Girl hangs self an hour after returning from vacation

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a bunker bed in Dundigal here on Monday afternoon, police said.

The minor, who was reportedly staying in a dormitory and attending school, had returned to school only on Monday afternoon after a five-day vacation.“She had gone to her uncle’s house for her cousin’s marriage,” Dundigal Station House Officer Shankaraiah said, adding, “She took her life within an hour after she returned to the dormitory.”

As soon as other students noticed her hanging, they alerted the staff and the girl was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

However, she was declared dead on arrival. Her body was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem, the police said.

After receiving the complaint, Dundigal police registered a case and started the investigation. “No suicide letter was found. We are trying to find the cause of her death,” the inspector said.