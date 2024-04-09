Telangana HC reserves order on bail petitions in Viveka murder case

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court has reserved its orders on the bail petitions filed by accused Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy and others in the YS Viveka murder case. The petitioners argued that apart from the statement of Dastagiri, there is insufficient evidence to implicate them as accused.

Justice K Lakshman presided over the proceedings on Monday, wherein bail petitions were filed by YS Bhaskar Reddy, father of YSR Congress party Parliamentarian from Kadapa YS Avinash Reddy, and Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, regarding the murder of former Andhra Pradesh Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019.

During the hearing, Bhaskar Reddy’s counsel T Niranjan Reddy contended that besides Dastagiri, who turned approver, there is no substantial evidence against the petitioners. Niranjan Reddy argued that until the second supplementary charge sheet, the names of Avinash Reddy, Uday Kumar Reddy, and Bhaskar Reddy were not mentioned by the CBI anywhere.

It was mentioned that respondents had approached the Supreme Court seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Avinash Reddy, but they supported the contract killer, the counsel added.

On the other hand, the CBI counsel countered by asserting that there exists ample evidence to establish Bhaskar Reddy as a co-conspirator in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The prosecution elaborated on the potential for Bhaskar Reddy to tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

After a lengthy hearing wherein arguments from both sides were considered, the court reserved its orders on the bail petitions.