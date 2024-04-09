Telangana likely to receive thunderstorms till Friday

HYDERABAD : The state recorded a slight dip in maximum temperatures on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, Telangana is expected to receive thunderstorms till Friday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Jogulamba Gadwal district recorded 41.6°C on Monday, the maximum temperature in the state.

The maximum temperature recorded across the state on Sunday was 44.5° C.

The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts on Tuesday.

Hyderabad is expected to see partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 38°C and 26°C respectively during this period with surface wind speeds around 6 to 10 kmph, as per the IMD.