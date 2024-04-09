Telangana to prepare biodiversity action plan

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Biodiversity Board (TSBB) organised a state-level workshop on the implementation of BIOFIN-Finance Solutions, in the city on Monday. The workshop was organised under the guidance of National Biodiversity Authority in association with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Biotech Consortium India Limited.

According to an official release, the workshop saw the active participation of more than 50 companies registered with the TSBB. With an active presence in the state, TSBB is a perfect partner to leverage outreach in the public and private sectors to implement implement the Telangana State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, the release said. In collaboration with UNDP, Telangana will be the first in the country to prepare such a state-level biodiversity action plan.