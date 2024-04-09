Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Govt school teacher held for sexual harrasment

NALGONDA: A Madava Reddy, a 61-year-old teacher at a government primary school in Gundala mandal headquarters of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, has been booked for sexually harassing three minor girl students.

The incident came to light on Monday when one of the girls called in sick. The parents of the three students lodged a complaint against Madava Reddy at the Gundala police station. Cops filed a case under the POCSO Act and are investigating the matter.

According to police, Madava has been teaching in the primary school for the last eight years and was supposed to be retiring in December.

He allegedly offered chocolates and biscuits to the three victims. Of them, one is a Class 5 student and the other two from Grade 3.

Madava has allegedly been sexually harassing the girls for the last few months.