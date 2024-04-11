BRS picks Niveditha for Cantonment

HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday announced Niveditha as its candidate for the Cantonment Assembly bypoll, scheduled to be held on May 13.

After two days of deliberations with party leaders, BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrsekhar Rao announced the candidature of Niveditha, sister of Lasya Nanditha, who represented the constituency before her tragic death in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road.

Their father and former MLA of the constituency G Sayanna passed away in February 2023. His elder daughter Lasya Nanditha won the seat on BRS ticket in December 2023 elections. Her death in February this year necessitated byelection.

Meanwhile, the ruling Congress has nominated Narayanan Sri Ganesh as its candidate. He contested against Lasya on BJP ticket and lost. Recently, he joined the Congress and secured the ticket. BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

BJP Malkajgiri candidate and former minister Etala Rajender reportedly invited BRS leader Manne Krishank to contest from the Cantonment on the BJP ticket. But he reportedly refused the offer.