Dumping yard smoke chokes Karimnagar town, residents demand quick action

KARIMNAGAR : Smoke from the dumping yard enveloped half of the city on Wednesday morning, causing visibility issues for motorists on Rajiv Rahadari, which runs adjacent to the yard. The thick smoke also led to breathing issues among residents, which spread up to Ramnagar.

When a fire erupted in the garbage heaps, fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames. However, the smoke persisted. Residents allege due to the apathy of the Municipal Corporation officials, this has become a recurring issue every summer season.

Although the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) had initiated efforts for a permanent solution, bio-mining operations funded under the Smart City initiative have been at a standstill for the past few months.

Locals urged MCK authorities to take action over the dumping yard to prevent health issues. Nearby car showroom staff complained of suffocation and itchy eyes due to the thick smoke engulfing the surrounding area.