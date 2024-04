Meanwhile, the four part-time directors insisted that Venu resign and sell his shares at a lower value. They allegedly took the support of Balaji in threatening Venu for the transfer of shares.

While Venu was not on good terms with the part-time directors, his neighbour, Chandrashekar Vege, managing director of Goldfish Adobe Private Limited, who is in the construction business, approached him with an interest in investing in his healthcare company.

Vege strategically proposed the idea of making him a shareholder by selling Venu’s four lakh shares. While the market value of the shares was Rs 40 crore, Venu sold it for just Rs 40 lakh. Vege assured him that he would turn the part-time directors in his favour later.

Later, upon finding out that Vege cheated him, Venu lodged a complaint with the police. But, there was no action from the authorities.

In the meantime, the part-time directors along with Vege approached former DCP Radha Kishan and hatched a plan to kidnap the firm founder, the complaint stated. Later, Venu was kidnapped by police in plain clothes on November 22, 2022, it added. He said they refused to show their identity cards and took him away, apart from disallowing him from using his mobile phone to inform his family members.

As per the complaint, Venu was abducted, with assistance from Radha Kishan, while he was on his way to pick up a friend for golf. The kidnappers released Venu at midnight on the same day. During his captivity, Venu was allegedly manhandled, threatened and coerced into resigning as director and forced to sell his remaining shares too, the complaint said.

Venu, in his complaint, said: “During the captivity, I messaged my lawyer, Srinivas, about being kidnapped by the police. My advocate replied that we would handle it in court. I then contacted my friend Sanjay, owner of Lahari Resorts, who reached out to the DGP’s office. A call from the DGP’s office to CI Gattu was answered by Radha Kishan, who mentioned following orders from higher up. Sanjay called me back, suggesting that there were allegations against me involving money laundering and terrorism. Understanding the gravity, I assured Sanjay that I would handle the situation. The Sl, who was by my side, prompted me to affirm that all was well and it was merely a discussion, which I relayed before hanging up”.

Venu stated that Radha Kishan conveyed that no external help would suffice and threatened him by hitting him with weapons to sign the agreement drafted by Gattu Mallu and Mallikarjun. After he signed the documents, he was reminded not to approach the court or the media. He added, “I state that in December 2018, Chandrasekhar Vege owed me four lakh Kria shares, valued at Rs 40 crore. The face value of each share is Rs 10. Vege delayed repayment despite only seeking Rs 3.5 crore for a 40% stake, citing personal issues. In March 2019, Vege offered me a position in Goldfish and also promised to pay the dues. During my tenure at Goldfish, from April to December 2019, I uncovered legal issues and staff misconduct, prompting my departure. Later, Vege admitted that he was part of the kidnapping along with DCP Radha Kishan and the four part-time directors. Vege received an extra Rs 10 crore from Kria’s part-time directors for double-dealing.”

Now with the arrest of Radha Kishan, Venu felt safe and approached Jubilee Hills police with his petition and requesting action against the three cops, Vege and the four part-time directors.