Four held for online cricket betting, Rs 43.57L seized

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) in joint operation with the Miyapur police apprehended four bookies involved in online cricket betting and seized Rs 43.57 lakh along with laptops and mobile phones. The main organiser is absconding, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids at a flat in Matrusri Nagar and caught the gang indulging in betting.

The accused, identified as Aaluru Trinadh, Manam Rajesh, Bolle Swamy and Marpenna Ganapathi Rao, were allegedly organising online cricket betting for the ongoing Indian Premier League matches.

According to the police, the gang used apps like ‘Cricket Live Guru’ and ‘Lucky Online’ to hold these bets.

During investigation, the police found that Shakamuri Venkateshwar Rao alias Chinnu - a native of Guntur, currently residing in London - as the main organiser for the online betting operation. The arrested individuals were working as bookies on Chinnu’s behalf, the police revealed.

Among those arrested, Aaluru Trinadh was previously arrested in 2022 for the same act.