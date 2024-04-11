Revanth speaks like a member of chaddi gang, says Harish

SANGAREDDY: Launching fresh salvo against the Congress-led administration, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy couldn’t digest that his predecessor K Chandrasekhar Rao was meeting distressed farmers. “Revanth is using obscene language. It is unbecoming of the chief minister of a state to speak in that way,” the former minister remarked.

He started the BRS Lok Sabha election campaign in the segment from the Siddi Vinayaka temple in Rudraram in Patancheru. Speaking on the occasion, Harish claimed that the Congress came to power by promising change but has been deceiving people ever since.

Referring to the BRS supremo’s recent visit to Sircilla where he asked people about the implementation of six guarantees, the senior BRS leader said, “The chief minister, in response, threatened to expose KCR, stating that he would pull his underwear.”

“Revanth speaks as if he is a member of chaddi gang,” Harish added. He also said that the Congress government had failed to fulfil its promises within 100 days of coming into power. The BRS leader said the Congress had deceived the farmers by assuring them that the government would waive off crop loans of up to `2 lakh. Additionally, Harish urged the constituents to vote for the BRS candidate, P Venkatarami Reddy, but only after they were satisfied with his credentials. “Do you not want someone who will speak up about your issues in Parliament,” Harish asked.