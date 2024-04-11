SCCL women workers confront Koppula

PEDDAPALLI: Former minister and BRS Peddapalli candidate in the Lok Sabha elections Koppula Eshwar was on Wednesday forced to leave the Godavarikhani-1 coal mine area without campaigning when the women workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) confronted him for “neglecting their issues” in the past.

When Eshwar, along with former MLA Korukanti Chandar and Telangana Boggu Gani Karimka Sangam (TBGKS) leaders, reached the area and sought support in the upcoming polls, the angry women workers asked Eshwar why he never turned up to resolve the issues they have been facing over the years.

They alleged that the relatives and supporters of Eshwar were given the option of working outside the mine while the others were forced to work in underground mines.

“Even when we had health issues, we were forced to work inside the mines. When we asked him to support us and resolve the issues, Koppula Eshwar completely ignored us,” claimed a woman worker.

As the women kept raising one issue after another, Eshwar and the TBGKS leaders left the scene without campaigning.

Ex-MLA grabs phones of mediapersons

Meanwhile, local journalists alleged that former MLA Chander grabbed phones of some mediapersons and deleted the photos and videos they had captured during the women’s heated exchange with Eshwar. However, some of the clippings of went viral on social media.