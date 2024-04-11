Suspension of 106 staffers blow to Harish’s supremacy in Siddipet

SIDDIPET: Siddipet MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, who has grown as an unrivalled leader with unquestionable control over government affairs in the constituency, has been dealt a huge shock by the administration for the first time in more than 10 years. The decision by Siddipet Collector Manu Chaudhary suspending 106 employees working in the employment guarantee scheme of the rural development agency three days ago for attending a BRS meeting. Former Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy, who is contesting from the Medak Lok Sabha constituency on a BRS ticket, arranged a meeting with the staffers in a function hall.

Congress and BJP leaders, who came to know about the meeting, reached the spot and closed the gate of the meeting hall and lodged a complaint with the police. The cops reached the spot the same night to investigate and registered a case against Venkatrami Reddy.

Officials have never taken such bold decision in erstwhile Medak district as Harish’s writ ran without any opposition. The collector’s move has become a hot topic of discussion in the constituency even as BRS leaders have been left smarting under the blow to the ruling party’s strongman.

Though the meeting was not organised by Harish, it took place in the headquaters of his constituency.

According to an official, the 106 staffers will be under suspension until the MCC remains in force.

Meeting nothing to do with polls: Ex-JAC president

Employees JAC former president G Deviprasad said that the 106 staffers held a meeting themselves to address their concerns, unrelated to the LS polls. However, Venkatram Reddy attended and urged support for BRS, he added, demanding an immediate revocation of suspension.