Telangana: Radha Kishan back in jail as police custody ends

HYDERABAD: In a major development in the ongoing probe into phone tapping and war room set up during the recent bypolls and Assembly elections, Former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Radha Kishan Rao has been sent to judicial remand after the conclusion of his seven-day police custody. The decision was announced on Wednesday by the Nampally court.

The ex-OSD was taken back to the Chanchalguda Central Jail after the court announced its decision.

Radha Kishan, previously held in high regard, has faced intense scrutiny over the past few weeks. Interrogators probed his involvement in the strategic war rooms located in key areas like Munugode, Warangal, Nalgonda and Siddipet.

Questions centered on his connections with suspended deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Praneeth Rao and former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, particularly regarding exchanged inputs and information. Inquiries also focused on hard disks discovered in the SIB logger room, including destroyed disks. Radha Kishan was also questioned about cases registered in Jubilee Hills and Kukatpally police stations.

The ongoing probe into the phone-tapping case has revealed the intricacies of war room setups, shedding light on electoral strategy. The investigators also look to explore the network, with a focus on understanding the roles assigned to Praneeth’s team members.

Amid legal proceedings and scrutiny, Radha Kishan expressed concerns about access to facilities while in custody.

During his court appearance on Wednesday, he lamented the restriction on visiting the jail library, which he argued was essential for his well-being. In response, the magistrate ordered that Radha Kishan be granted access to the library.