Three Odia men among eight held for possessing drugs

HYDERABAD: The sleuths of Cyberabad SOT on Tuesday apprehended five persons in possession of 4 gm of MDMA and 5 gm of ganja and OCB wrappers at Sanath Nagar bus stand.

The accused -- V Nagaraju, Ch Ganesh, M Bharat, Sai Dilip and M Gautam -- are residents of Banjara Hills.

During investigation, the police found that Nagaraj had visited Goa with his four friends on April 4 to celebrate Dilip’s birthday. They then purchased the drugs from Goa and returned to Hyderabad.

According to the police, Nagaraj is an event organiser who had previously worked for 3 months at a Goan pub. He had purchased the drugs from one Pradeep, who was working as a chef at another pub for Rs 4,000 per gram.

Sanath Nagar police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the matter.

In another incident, three Odisha-based youth were arrested at Chintala Yadagiri open land and 1.35 kg of ganja worth Rs 33,000 was seized. The main supplier is currently absconding, the police said.

The accused, identified as Ranjan Das, Keshav Kaur and K Ganga, are working as labourers in the Gandimaisamma area.

The trio had a mutual friend, Ravan, in Odisha. “They approached Ravan and asked him to send ganja to them, in hope that they could earn more money in a short period of time,” the police said.

The peddlers revealed that they sold the drugs only to other migrant labourers who hailed from Odisha. Dundigal police registered a case and investigation is on.