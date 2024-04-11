TSMC finds lapses in working of pvt hospitals

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Medical Council inspected various hospitals and clinics in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and found a number of lapses in the private super specialty hospitals, nursing homes and clinics.

It was found out that most of the hospitals were not displaying the registration numbers issued by the TSMC against the names of consultant doctors in the hospital display board.

Moreover, a few hospitals were appointing Pharm D degree holders as Duty Medical Officers and were also writing the case sheets pertaining to the patients.

TSMC also discovered that many hospitals were appointing Ayush Doctors as DMO’s and few consultants from other states were practising without TSMC registration, while some of the registrations had expired.

Following the inspections, the TSMC directed all the super speciality hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private hospitals and also the Registered Medical Practitioners in the state to appoint only MBBS degree holders as DMO’s.

The TSMC said that in case of any violations, appropriate action will be taken as per the The Telangana Medical Practitioners Registration (TSMPR) Act and NMC Act 2019 against those found guilty.