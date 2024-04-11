University of Hyderabad among world’s top varsities in seven subjects

HYDERABAD: The 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings has named the University of Hyderabad (UoH) among the world’s top universities for the study of seven subjects, compared to five subjects last year.

The seven subjects are Biological Sciences, Chemistry, Economics and Econometrics, English Language Literature, Linguistics, Performing Arts and Physics and Astronomy. Of the seven, Performing Arts, which has been placed in the band 101-120, ranked the best for UoH.

Prof B J Rao, UoH vice-chancellor, said: “We are elated that the University is constantly figuring in the QS World Rankings by Subject. I am proud of this achievement and congratulate the fraternity of the schools/departments which have figured in the rankings. However, the University needs to work towards adding more subjects into this august list.”

QS World University Rankings 2024, compiled by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, features 69 universities in India. In terms of the number of universities featured, India secured the second spot among Asian countries. While India ranks fifth in the region for the number of top 200 entries, the country came sixth for the number of top 100 entries.