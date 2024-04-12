Congress colluding with MIM to spoil BJP’s prospects in Hyderabad, says Arvind

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday alleged that the Congress entered into an agreement with the AIMIM to spoil the BJP’s prospects in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segments.

Speaking at the Chai pe Charcha programme organised in Nizamabad city, he claimed that the Congress is colluding with the AIMIM to prevent the BJP candidate from securing the seat.

“The Congress did not field Feroz Khan in Hyderabad constituency. It knows that if Feroz Khan contests from Hyderabad it will work in favour of the BJP. That’s why the Congress has decided to collude with the AIMIM in a bid to defeat the BJP candidate,” he said.

Alleging that the AIMIM always leans towards the party in power, he said: “The MIM supports whichever party is in power. In the past, it supported the TDP and BRS. But whichever party it supported, that party was voted out of power.”

Arvind also accused the Congress of adopting double standards and doing opportunistic politics.

“In Hyderabad, the Congress speaks against CAA, NRC and UCC. In Nizamabad, however, its candidate T Jeevan Reddy prefers to not speak on these issues,” he said.

Stating that his party is against such opportunistic politics, he said: “The BJP is committed to implementing the CAA, NRC and UCC.”

Poll manifesto on April 16

Arvind, meanwhile, said that the BJP will release its election manifesto on April 16.

Stating that the party’ manifesto will include several new policies and programmes being planned by the BJP government, he said: “In the the last 10 years, the NDA government under the leadership of Narendra Modi launched several revolutionary schemes that benefited people across the country. These schemes were not aimed at extending benefits to all communities and all sections of the society. Unlike schemes started by some state governments, Modi’s schemes were not restricted to certain communities based on religion and caste. All communities, including Muslims, have received benefits under these schemes.”

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and other leaders were present on the occasion.