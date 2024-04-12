Congress has no Eknath Shindes: Venkat Reddy

NALGONDA : R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed confidence that A Revanth Reddy would continue as the chief minister for the next 10 years and beyond. The minister was addressing reporters after participating in the Eid celebrations at Nalgonda on Thursday.

Reacting to T Harish Rao and BJP legislature party leader Maheshwar Reddy’s comments suggesting that the government would collapse after the elections, Venkat Reddy said that there are no factions or “Eknath Shindes” within the Congress and the party is united under Revanth’s leadership.

He accused BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao of orchestrating the defection of 13 Congress MLAs to prevent Bhatti Vikramarka from becoming the Opposition leader.