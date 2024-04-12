Drinking water supplied once in four days, Narsampet residents suffer

WARANGAL: Residents of Narsampet Municipality are grappling with severe drinking water issues as residents allege that water is being supplied only once in every four days for just 30 minutes. As a result, households are struggling to fill even one or two drums. Despite the onset of the summer season, no effective measures have been taken to address the drinking water crisis, sources said.

Narsampet municipality, which includes 24 wards and has a population of 50,000, has 15,000 tap connections within its limits. Speaking to TNIE, K Sujatha, a resident said, “We do not have any alternative source for drinking water. The municipality supplies water only once every four days. The elected ward members have turned a blind eye to the drinking water issues in our town. We have no public borewells or taps, and officials have failed to seek alternative solutions.”

Another resident, B Lakshmi, said, “We store water for a week in blue drums as there is no fixed timing for water supply, and hence we are forced to be dependent on the ones who have their own borewells. Besides this, a few residents are also dependent on agricultural wells for water.”

When TNIE contacted Narsampet Municipality chairperson G Rajini, she admitted the presence of the problem and stated, “We gave tap connections to the households as part of the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. But there is no water supply because the main pipelines are not connected to the overhead tanks. The pipeline connecting works are ongoing within the Narsampet Municipality limits, and once the work is completed, drinking water will be supplied on alternate days.”