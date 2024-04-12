Drug seizures: Four held in three different cases in Telangana

HYDERABAD: In three separate operations, the sleuths of Rachakonda Special Operations Team seized 1.5 kg of opium, 26 g of heroin and 5 kg of poppy straw in the city. The police apprehended four drug peddlers, hailing from Bihar and Rajasthan, and also detained three consumers.

In the first case, the Maheshwaram Zone SOT along with Balapur police apprehended two Bihar-based individuals at Shivaji Chowk for illegal possession of heroin.

The police revealed that Lal Babu Kumar (28) had procured the drugs from one Aslam in Bihar for Rs 5,000 per gram. Lal Babu then took the help of his co-worker Mohammed Mustaq (26) to bring it to Hyderabad and sell it to needy customers for Rs 10,000 per gram. However, the police arrested the duo and produced them in the court for judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the LB Nagar SOT apprehended a Rajasthan-based drug peddler who had contacted a driver to get 1.5 kg opium from MP.

Likewise, LB Nagar SOT apprehended three persons, including an interstate drug peddler, while they were transporting 5 kg of poppy straw.