Floating pumps to draw water from Nagarjunasagar dead storage

HYDERABAD: Anticipating a fall in water levels below 500 ft in the Nagarjunasagar in two months if monsoon is delayed, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is preparing to install secondary pumping facilities on a barge or pontoon so that water can be drawn from the dead storage level of the reservoir without any interruptions.

The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-I, II and III supplies around 1254.37 million litres of water per day (MLD) to Hyderabad.

In situations where the fixed emergency pumps cannot meet the demand due to source inaccessibility or temporary nature of the water intake, the barge (pontoon) pumping station will ensure continuous water supply to Greater Hyderabad and its peripheral areas.

The HMWSSB has proposed a floating (barge) pumping station if there is any inordinate delay in the arrival of monsoon after two months.

As per the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore during a review meeting instructed the Water Board officials to check the feasibility for setting up a secondary pump station on a barge if the water levels fall below 500 metres in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir.

The HMWSSB officials said that emergency pumping arrangements are ready to operate for two months, drawing water from Nagarjunasagar once water levels drop below 510 feet as against the full reservoir level of 590 feet.

Emergency pumping arrangements