If Cong wins, PM will change every 3 months: Kishan

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that if the Congress is voted to power, the prime minister will change every three months, and curfews and communal clashes would be the order of the day across the country.

While campaigning in Musheerabad under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment, Kishan Reddy said that “the Congress is care of address for corruption”.

“It’s just been four months since the Congress came to power in the state but its leaders have already started blackmailing realtors, buildings and contractors. They are collecting Rahul Gandhi tax,” Kishan Reddy added.

He alleged that crores of rupees collected from the state were being sent to Delhi. “The Congress assured to bring a change. Is this the change they promised?” Kishan wondered.

Stating that the country needs a stable government and an able leadership, Kishan said that it was possible only with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The BJP would retain power in the country. The party will win a majority of Lok Sabha seats in the state too,” he averred.

Kishan reminded the voters that the current elections were to elect the government in Delhi and they were not local elections.

Urging the people to vote for the future of the country, he said: “The BJP-led government at the Centre constructed 13 crore toilets for women. They were no curfews or communal clashes in the country.”

“For peace and communal harmony to prevail in the country, Modi should once again be elected as the PM,” he added.

BRS will surely disintegrate after LS polls: Bandi

Exuding confidence that he will retain the Karimnagar seat, BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday said that the BRS will disintegrate after the Lok Sabha elections. Addressing the saffron party cadre and leaders from Karimnagar and Rajanna-Sircilla districts, he said: “BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar and his supporters have been spreading false propaganda saying that he will win the Karimnagar seat with three lakh majority. But all the surveys are predicting that I will win the seat again, all thanks to the hard work being done by the BJP cadre.”

While revealing his plan to file his nomination papers on April 21, he alleged that the Congress and BRS are working together to defeat him. “The Congress is yet to name its candidate in Karimnagar. It is conspiring with the BRS to defeat me in the elections. But they won’t succeed in their attempts,” he said.