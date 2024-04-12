Phone-tapping probe moving in right direction: Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Responding to the phone tapping case for the first time, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Thursday said that the investigation is progressing in the right direction. He said all the details regarding the case would be disclosed at an appropriate time shortly.

However, despite the ongoing investigation into the case, no senior police officials have made any statements regarding the matter, except West Zone DCP Vijay Kumar releasing statements through the press.

With the remarks from the Hyderabad CP, it is anticipated that the police may soon address the media and provide further details on the matter.