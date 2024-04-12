Procurement delay forcing ryots to sell to middlemen: B Vinod Kumar

JAGTIAL: BRS Karimnagar MP candidate B Vinod Kumar questioned the government about the delay in starting the paddy procurement process. He pointed out that although the government has opened procurement centres, the actual procurement process has yet to commence.

Along with former Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, he inspected the paddy heaps piled up at the procurement centres in Mallial mandal headquarters of the Choppadandi Assembly constituency on Thursday. Farmers have already brought their paddy produce to these centres, he noted. “Due to the delay in procurement and farmers’ hesitation, they are forced to sell their produce to middlemen at Rs 1,800 per quintal, incurring losses,” Vinod Kumar remarked.

He stressed that the government’s commitment to farmers can be demonstrated by starting the procurement process and allocating rice mills to facilitate the shifting of paddy after procurement. He urged the government to initiate paddy procurement immediately to prevent exploitation by middlemen.